Capacity of network-connected miners, data centers in Russia up by one third in 2025

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The capacity of miners and data processing centers connected to networks in Russia amounted to 4 GW in 2025, which is 33.3% higher than in the previous year, System Operator told TASS.

"According to our estimates, the total connected capacity of energy-intensive computing facilities in Russia amounted to around 4 GW in 2025, and about 3 GW in 2024," the organization said.

Consumption by data centers and miners accounts for roughly 2% of Russia’s overall electricity consumption, according to System Operator. "That said, it is clear that mining accounts for the overwhelming majority of energy-intensive computing," the company noted.

Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pyotr Konyushenko said earlier that the capacity of ‘useful’ data processing centers in the country was estimated at 1.7 GW.

Energy consumption by data centers in Russia is expected to increase at least 2.5-fold by 2030 to 2.5 GW, according to the cabinet of ministers.