Russia's soybean oil exports to MENA countries up 11% in 2025 — Agroexport

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Russia's soybean oil exports to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) increased by 11% to almost $290 mln in 2025, the Agroexport federal center reported.

"According to preliminary expert estimates, Russia supplied nearly $290 mln worth of soybean oil to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) in 2025, an 11% increase compared to 2024. Last year the MENA region accounted for around 43% of all revenue from Russian soybean oil exports," the report said.

Algeria, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Israel were among top five buyers of soybean oil from Russia last year, according to the report.