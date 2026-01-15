Prices of precious metals futures decrease

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Prices of futures on precious metals - platinum, palladium, gold, and silver - on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and the Comex exchange (a division of NYMEX) have fallen by 0.88-5.37%, according to trade data.

As of 8:30 a.m. Moscow time (5:30 a.m. GMT), the price of palladium futures for March 2026 delivery on NYMEX was down by 5.37% at $1,800 per troy ounce, while the price of platinum futures for April 2026 delivery was down by 3.47% at $2,303 per troy ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of gold for delivery in February 2026 on the Comex exchange amounted to $4,594.9 per troy ounce (-0.88%), while the price of silver futures was down by 4.11% at $87.625 per troy ounce.