Alrosa to book 40 mln carats of diamond resources — CEO

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Alrosa plans to book about 40 mln carats of raw diamond resources at the turn of 2025 and early in 2026, CEO of the Russian diamond miner Pavel Marinychev said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television.

"At the end of this year, the current year of 2025, or early in 2026, we will book about 40 mln carats of raw diamonds in the sequence, which will, I reiterate, ensure normal planning of our business," the chief executive said.

Incremental growth of Alrosa’s placer diamond resources was over one million carats in 2024, the company said earlier.