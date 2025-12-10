Russia would welcome expanded air service with UAE

DUBAI, December 10. /TASS/. Russia would be pleased to see an expansion of air routes with the United Arab Emirates, as cities such as Sochi, Kazan and, potentially over time, Vladivostok could become attractive destinations for tourists, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov said at the Russia-UAE Business Forum.

"We would be glad to broaden the range of destinations served by our airlines. <…> Kazan, Sochi, and other cities — and eventually Vladivostok — should become destinations for our air exchanges," he said.

The minister also mentioned Russia’s developing tourism initiative to create new resorts under the "Five Seas and Lake Baikal" project. Given the UAE’s extensive experience in building large-scale resorts, the two countries would find cooperation in this area mutually interesting, Alikhanov noted.