Share of national currencies in Russia-India mutual settlements has reached 96% — Putin

NEW DELHI, December 5. /TASS/. The share of national currencies in mutual settlements between Russia and India is steadily growing, having reached 96% in commercial transactions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said following talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The countries are gradually switching to national currencies for mutual settlements. Their share in commercial transactions now amounts to 96%," he said.

Sustainable channels of credit, financial and interbank cooperation have been established between the two countries, Putin noted.

Russian economic operators are expanding the scope of use of Indian rupees received from export activities, he said, adding that "large joint projects are financed in Russian rubles."