Russia ready for joint production of cars with India — deputy minister

VISAKHAPATNAM /India/, November 15. /TASS/. Russia is ready for the joint production of cars with India for the Indian market, Head of the Russian delegation, Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Alexey Gruzdev said on the sidelines of the Partnership Summit international business forum.

"We are ready for this. We are ready for the joint production of cars. Why not? Of course," he said, replying to the corresponding question.

The Russian deputy minister noted that no talks on arranging such production were currently underway so far.

As for the possibility of joint Russia-India car production on Russian territory, Gruzdev said that the existing production capacities in the country fully met the requirements of the domestic market.