Lukoil in talks with several buyers on overseas assets sale

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Lukoil is holding talks on the sale of its overseas assets with several buyers and the transaction will be announced after reaching final arrangements and receiving relevant authorizations, the Russian oil major said.

"Lukoil informs about ongoing negotiations on the sale of its international assets with several potential buyers. The specific deal will be announced after the final agreements have been reached and the necessary regulatory approvals have been obtained," the company informed.

In October 2025, the United States and the United Kingdom included Lukoil into its sanction lists.