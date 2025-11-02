Russia’s Deputy PM outlines key prospects for Russia-China cooperation

NINGBO /China/, November 2. /TASS/. Increasing natural gas supplies along new routes is among the most promising areas of cooperation between Russia and China, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said at the plenary session of the 29th meeting of the Russian-Chinese commission for preparing regular meetings of the heads of government, held during his working visit to China.

He thanked Vice Premier of China He Lifeng for his significant contributions to achieving the reached agreements between the two countries. "Among the promising areas that you have already mentioned are opening the Chinese market to Russian winter wheat and barley, fuel pellets, and increasing natural gas supplies along new routes," he said.

Chernyshenko also highlighted ongoing work on industrial cooperation projects in the automotive sector, the forestry industry, and in the extraction and processing of rare earth metals and other promising materials.