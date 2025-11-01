Russian stocks up as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as the main trading session started on Saturday as the MOEX Index edged up by 0.06% to 2,526.73 points, while the RTS Index added 0.06% to 982.98 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble lost 2 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.24 rubles.

By 10:20 a.m. Moscow time (07:20 a.m. GMT), the indices had extended gains to 0.07% as they traded at 2,526.96 points and 983.07 points, respectively. The yuan exchange rate was down by 4.5 kopecks at 11.215 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker fell by 0.16% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,521.26 points.

"Today, we expect the MOEX Index to remain in a narrow range of 2,500-2,550 points. Trading is likely to be sluggish and low-volume ahead of the long weekend and the lack of new positive data," Yekaterina Krylova, managing expert with the Center of Expertise and Analytics at Promsvyazbank, said.