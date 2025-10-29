Chip maker Nvidia becomes first company with a market value of $5 trillion

WASHINGTON, October 29. /TASS/. American technology company Nvidia has become the first company in history to surpass $5 trillion in market value, according to trading data on the Nasdaq Exchange.

In the first minutes of trading, shares rose 5% to $211.2 per share, as a result the company’s market value reached $5.1 trillion. The rise in share price comes shortly after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said that Nvidia that the company plans to build seven supercomputers for the US government and expects $500 bln in AI chip orders.

In July, the company surpassed the $4 trillion mark. Since then, other American tech giants, Microsoft and Apple, have achieved the same feat. Tech stocks are rising amid excitement around artificial intelligence. However, some experts are already warning that the market could be overheated and a ‘bubble’ could be forming.