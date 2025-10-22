US oil inventories down 1 mln barrels over week — Department of Energy

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Commercial oil reserves in the US fell by 1 mln barrels over the week and amounted to 422.8 mln barrels as of October 17, 2025, the country's Department of Energy reported.

The current stock level is 4% below the five-year average typical for this time of the year, the department added.

As of 5:30 p.m. Moscow time (2:30 p.m. GMT) the price of December futures for Brent oil on London’s ICE was up by 1.99% at $62.54 per barrel while the price of futures for WTI oil with December delivery was up by 2.48% at $58.66 per barrel.