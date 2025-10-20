Russian oil supplies to China down 8.1% in January-September to 74 mln tons — customs

BEIJING, October 20. /TASS/. Russia’s oil supplies to China decreased by 8.1% in January-September 2025 year-on-year to 74.04 mln tons, according to figures released by the General Administration of Customs of China.

According to updated data in the electronic system of the Chinese customs, oil supplies from Russia to China were worth $37.55 bln in the reporting period, which is 21% lower than in the same period in 2024. Meanwhile, Russia continues to be the largest supplier of oil to the People's Republic of China.

After Russia, Saudi Arabia is the leading supplier: in January-September, it maintained its oil exports to China at the same level as last year (59.52 mln tons), followed by Malaysia with 51.23 mln tons (an increase of 4%), Iraq (49.28 mln tons), Brazil (33.33 mln tons), and Oman (26.22 mln tons).

In September, Russia delivered 8.28 mln tons of oil to China, which is 4.3% higher than in the previous month. The deliveries were worth $4.06 bln (up by 5.2%).

In 2024, Russia’s oil exports to China grew by 1.3% compared with 2022 to 108.47 mln tons.