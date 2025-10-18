Europe sets all-time record for LNG imports during summer season

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Europe has set an all-time record for liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports during the summer season, with supplies to the region exceeding 76.5 bln cubic meters, according to TASS calculations based on data from Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE).

The previous record for LNG imports during the April-October period was set in 2023, at 76.3 bln cubic meters. So far this year, EU countries have already imported 76.6 bln cubic meters of LNG, and the figure is expected to continue growing.

Overall, since the beginning of the year, LNG inflows from terminals into Europe’s gas transmission system have remained at record levels, already exceeding 110 bln cubic meters.

Earlier, the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported that Europe’s LNG imports reached a historic high in the first half of the year and may maintain record levels by the end of 2025.

During the last heating season, Europe imported nearly 63 bln cubic meters of LNG, marking the third-highest figure on record for this period. Larger volumes of regasified gas entered the EU’s gas transmission system only during the two preceding winters.

In the 2025-2026 fall-winter season, Europe may break that record as well. Contributing factors include relatively low gas storage levels, which play a key role in balancing peak winter demand, as well as the possibility of severe cold weather.

Earlier, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said that long-term weather forecasts point to an abnormally cold winter approaching in both Europe and Russia - conditions that occur roughly once every 20 years. He noted that temperatures as low as -25°C could be expected across the European part of Russia.