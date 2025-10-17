Russia hopes to continue energy cooperation with China, India — Deputy PM Novak

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russia counts on further energy cooperation with India and China, despite external pressure, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 television channel on the sidelines of Russian Energy Week (REW).

Speaking about India, he reiterated that oil supplies to the country are ongoing, the countries' energy relations are developing successfully, and India is one of Russia's main partners in this sector.

"Energy supplies are being sent to India, primarily oil. We hope that our partners will continue to implement these relations. We value both sovereignty and independence from the pressures our partners are currently experiencing," Novak said.

"I am confident that we will continue this cooperation, including with the People's Republic of China, despite the increasing pressure, including on our friendly partners," he added.

The 8th International Forum Russian Energy Week is underway in Moscow from October 15 to 17 at two venues: the Manege Central Exhibition Hall will host the main discussions, and the Gostiny Dvor will host an exhibition of technologies and equipment for the fuel and energy sector. The central theme of REW 2025 is "Creating the Energy of the Future Together." TASS is the forum's media partner.