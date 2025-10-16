Global oil demand to be higher this year — Putin

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The global oil demand will grow and stand at 104.5 mln barrels per day this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week forum.

"The global oil demand this year will total 104.5 mln barrels per day, in other words, a little over one million than last year," Putin said.

The world economy is growing from year to year, despite any problems, the head of state said. "The pace changes but it is nevertheless positive, and demands are growing," the president stressed.