Safeguarding consumer interests key to India’s energy import policies — diplomat

NEW DELHI, October 16. /TASS/. India is guided by consumer interests in its energy imports, Randhir Jaiswal, the official spokesperson of India’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said.

"India is a significant importer of oil and gas. It has been our consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario. Our import policies are guided entirely by this objective," the Indian diplomat said, commenting on a remark from US President Donald Trump who has claimed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured him that the South Asian country "will not be buying oil from Russia."

"Ensuring stable energy prices and secured supplies have been the twin goals of our energy policy. This includes broad-basing our energy sourcing and diversifying as appropriate to meet market conditions," Jaiswal added.