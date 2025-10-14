Russian stock indices in the red on Tuesday — market data

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Tuesday with downward dynamics, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index dropped by 1.35% to 2,541.49 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index tumbled 0.25% to 1,001.3 points. The yuan lost 9.5 kopecks to 11.08 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index was declining during the greater part of Tuesday. Modest attempts to bounce from the level of 2,550 points failed to be successful; the benchmark dipped lower by the evening. The negative background applies comprehensive pressure on the market - this is a pause in settling the Ukrainian crisis, a high key rate at present and probably a short-term slowdown in its declining pace due to tax innovations, and ruble strengthening," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

"Ordinary stocks of Rostelecom acted as growth leaders in the Russian stock market, probably in connection with the resumed government support for Russian software producers and amid undervaluation of securities," Natalia Milchakova from Freedom Finance Global noted.

The MOEX Russia Index can be within the range of 2,520-2,650 points tomorrow, BCS Investment World expects. Freedom Finance Global believes the index will be within 2,500-2,600 points.