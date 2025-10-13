Largest diamond at Grib deposit discovered in Arkhangelsk Region

ARKHANGELSK, October 13. /TASS/. The largest diamond at the Vladimir Grib deposit has been discovered in the Arkhangelsk Region, the region’s governor Alexander Tsybulsky said on his Telegram channel. The diamond weighs 340 carats.

"A unique discovery at the V. Grib deposit — a diamond weighing 340 carats! This is a record for the entire history of industrial development at the deposit, operated by AGD Diamonds, and one of the five largest diamonds ever mined in modern Russia," the governor wrote.

The stone is not only remarkable for its size but is also of exceptional quality and holds high market value. Such crystals account for no more than 2% of all natural diamonds, the regional head added.

The Arkhangelsk Region is home to the only diamond deposits in Europe.