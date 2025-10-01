Rating agencies to post more information about assigned ratings

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Credit rating agencies will post more information about assigned ratings and forecasts on them on their websites since October 1, the press service of the Bank of Russia said.

In particular, rating agencies will describe the effect of the most significant factors determining the ability to honor financial obligations on the credit rating. Rating agencies will also inform about the assignment of the "under observation" status to credit ratings, the grounds to do so and the effective period for that. "Such status points to higher probability of rating review in the near time," the Central Bank said.

Rating agencies will also disclose the estimate of their own creditworthiness, without consideration of external factors driving their credit ratings up or down.

"All these measures will make it possible to make the practice of credit rating agencies on the disclosure of credit ratings and forecasts on them uniform," the regulator added.