Free trade agreement with Iran fueled turnover — Russian Deputy PM

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and Iran immediately increased the trade turnover by 35%, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told reporters after the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Minsk.

"The free trade agreement with the Islamic Republic of Iran is being implemented proactively thus far. Since the month of May, when it came into force, we noted significant growthy of mutual trade by 35% in July. This is a very sound figure, evidencing that the agreement started working at once," Overchuk said.

A counterpart agreement is expected to be signed with Indonesia by the end of the year, he noted.

"All the procedures are underway now," the deputy prime minister said. Our partners, particularly Uzbekistan, an observer country of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), are showing high interest in the agreement signed by EAEU member-countries and open for countries, for third countries. This refers to the agreement on the customs transit in the EAEU, which aims to a significant extent at simplifying customs procedures and creating conditions for seamless crossing of the external border and our internal borders," Overchuk said.

"Plenty of initiatives are being implemented, which give a real positive effect for development of economies of our countries," he added.