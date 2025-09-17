US Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by quarter of percentage point to 4-4.25% per annum

MOSCOW, September 17. TASS/. The US Federal Reserve System, which serves as the country's central bank, has cut interest rates to 4-4.25% per annum, according to a statement on the US regulator's website.

"In support of its goals and in light of the shift in the balance of risks, the Committee (Federal Open Market Committee) decided to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by 1/4 percentage point to 4 to 4-1/4%," the statement reads.

In considering additional adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate, the Committee will carefully assess incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks, according to the statement.