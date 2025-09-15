EU not ready to give in to Trump, impose duties on China — AFP

PARIS, September 15. /TASS/. Europe is unlikely to cave to US President Donald Trump's demand to impose 50-100% duties on Chinese imports, AFP news agency reported citing a European diplomatic source as saying.

"We won't do that," the source said. "That's not how we do things in the EU." The diplomat explained that Brussels uses various sanctions tools "depending on the circumstances. If they have not been applied so far, then, of course, for good reasons." The 19th package of EU anti-Russian sanctions will include measures against several Chinese organizations and banks, the source added.

The agency draws attention to the uncertainty of European officials about an accelerated abandonment of Russian hydrocarbons, another Trump's condition. Given the American leader's good relations with the leaders of Hungary and Slovakia, who do not want to abandon Russian oil, "many in Brussels believe that Washington should convince them," AFP says. According to the agency, the Europeans, by not taking any action, "are afraid to give Donald Trump a weighty reason to do nothing about Russia."

On September 15, Trump said he was ready to impose sanctions against Russia, but on condition that Europe does it first, because, according to him, it is unacceptable for Washington to act against Moscow in full, while European countries continued to buy Russian oil.

Another condition is the introduction of 50-100% import duties on China. According to Trump, such measures will help put an end to the Ukrainian crisis, after which the tariffs can be lifted.