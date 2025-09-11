Oil export from Russia down to 7.3 mbd in August, revenues fall to $13.5 bln — IEA

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russia’s exports of oil and petroleum products fell by 1% in August 2025 month-on-month to 7.26 mln barrels per day (mbd), the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported. Revenues from export supplies went down by 6% to $13.51 bln.

Oil deliveries lost 30,000 barrels per day, while supplies of petroleum products fell by 40,000 barrels per day.

Revenues from oil exports amounted to $8.76 bln in August, which is $370 mln lower than in the previous month, while revenues from exports of petroleum products totaled $4.76 bln (down by $550 mln).

Meanwhile Russia's revenues from oil exports in August were $1.3 bln below the level of August 2024, the agency noted.

Prices for Russian Urals oil in August were below the price cap of $60 per barrel, with the discount to North Sea Dated having risen to more than $12 per barrel, according to the report.