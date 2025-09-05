Cargo turnover of Far Eastern ports to grow over 1.5-fold by 2030 — VTB estimate

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. The cargo turnover of Russia’s Far Eastern ports is projected to increase by more than 60% by 2030, VTB’s Department Head for Market Sector Client Relations Dmitry Sredin told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"In line with our forecasts, the cargo turnover of all Far Eastern ports will grow by more than 60% by 2030, reaching around 380 mln tons. At the same time, approximately 80% of this turnover will be handled by the ports of Primorye Region: Vostochny, Vanino, Vladivostok, and Nakhodka," he stated.

According to Sredin, the total cargo turnover of the ports in the Far Eastern basin amounted to nearly 237 mln tons in 2024.

