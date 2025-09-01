WASHINGTON, September 1. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that India has offered to cut tariffs on American goods "to nothing," but, according to him, it is already "too late" and New Delhi should have made this decision many years ago.

"Until now a totally one-sided relationship, and it has been for many decades. The reason is that India has charged us, until now, such high Tariffs, the most of any country, that our businesses are unable to sell into India. It has been a totally one-sided disaster!" Trump wrote on Truth Social network.

"They have now offered to cut their Tariffs to nothing, but it’s getting late. They should have done so years ago," the US President added.

On August 6, the United States imposed additional duties of 25% on India bringing them to 50% in connection with its purchase of Russian oil and petroleum products. US President Donald Trump criticized India for the fact that it has always purchased most of its military equipment from Russia" and is the largest buyer of Russian energy carriers along with China. The Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the attacks by the US and the EU over the import of Russian oil unfounded, since Western countries had previously encouraged such trade and themselves continue to purchase goods and services from Russia.