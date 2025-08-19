Gelendzhik Airport serviced 3,200 passengers in first month after restart

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The Gelendzhik Airport in South Russia serviced 32,700 passengers during the first month after the restart of operations, the Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsiya, reported.

"Operating results during the first month: 220 flights were serviced, 32,700 passengers arrived and departed; the airport received 1,021 people in average during 24 hours," the air regulator said.

The figures clearly demonstrated the demand for the air harbor and the high tourist potential of the resort, the authority added.

The Gelendzhik Airport received the first scheduled flight from Moscow on July 18 of this year since 2022 after lifting of restrictions.

Airports of Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don and Simferopol continues to be restricted in their operations.