More than 90% of foreign investments to Far East come from China — expert

KAZAN, August 18. /TASS/. China is the top investor in regions of the Far East and more than 90% of all foreign investors come from China, Partner at B1 company Natalia Khobrakova said at the 3rd Sprouts Business Forum.

"Russia in general, particularly the Far East, are of the significant interest for investing. It can already be said at present that China is the largest investor in this region. More than 90% of foreign investments in regions of the Far East come from China," she said.

China is also the top investor in the economy of Tatarstan, where the forum is being held, Khobrakova said. "The Deng Xiaoping Logistics Center is one of the largest projects with participation of Chinese investors in the territory of the Republic of Tatarstan," she added.

