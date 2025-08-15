MOEX Index narrows gains slightly during evening session amid Putin-Trump meeting

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker narrowed gains slightly during the evening trading session amid a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump, according to trading data.

As of 10:11 p.m. Moscow time (7:11 p.m. GMT) the MOEX Index was up by 0.99% at 3,015.24 points when the leaders of the two countries greeted each other on the airfield and exchanged a few words.

By 10:31 p.m. Moscow time (7:31 p.m. GMT), after the start of the talks in the ‘three-on-three’ format between Trump and Putin, IMOEX2 had grown to 3,014.77 points (+1.26%). Later the MOEX Index narrowed gains to 0.64% as it traded at 3,004.78 points, according to trading data as of 10:45 p.m. Moscow time (7:45 p.m. GMT).