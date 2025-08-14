Russian Industry Ministry estimates drone export potential at $5-12 bln annually

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade estimates the drone export potential within the range from $5 bln to $12 bln annually, Minister Anton Alikhanov said at the Unmanned Systems: Technologies of the Future Forum.

"We see the market from $5 bln to $12 bln of annual exports as regards the export potential in total - the figures are huge, it is rather difficult to believe in them now. But if speaking only about the defense and security needs, then the part we see already now - these are estimates of current and looking-forward consumption in various regions of the world, and we believe the part we can take is from $5 bln to $12 bln annually," Alikhanov said.

The significant increase of the drone market in Russia is because of the Special Military Operation, the minister noted. "Certainly, we understand that the volume of orders for military products will decline seriously at a certain moment, and it is very important for us already now to show in defense sectors how technologies initially developed for war can be used to benefit the economy of various sectors," he said. More than twenty different scenarios of drone use in different industries were developed, the minister added.

TASS is the general information partner of the forum.