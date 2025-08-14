Russian Cabinet sets compulsory currency sale by exporters to zero

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The Russian government reduced the amount of compulsory sales of currency revenues by national exporters to zero.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a relevant decree. "The decision was made in connection with strengthening and stabilization of the national currency rate and lack of problems with currency liquidity," the Cabinet said.

Top Russian exporters were earlier obliged to credit at their accounts with authorized banks at least 40% of foreign currency received under foreign trade contracts and sell at least 90% of credited currency in the domestic market.