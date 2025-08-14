Rostec starts serial production of tough computers that can survive harshest conditions

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The Rosel Holding, an arm of Russia's state arms maker Rostec, has started serial production of armored computers that can withstand extreme conditions, the corporation reported.

These kinds of computers are in high demand at security agencies and various other industries, from enterprises with extreme operating conditions to the energy sector.

The product range consists of laptops, desktop and tablet computers, according to the report. The devices are designed to automate workstations and can be used both autonomously and as part of local networks in stationary and mobile complexes.

Products are already delivered to Rosel enterprises.

"Each product undergoes extensive testing, including severe climatic and mechanical tests. The equipment has demonstrated the ability to operate at temperatures from -40 degrees to +70 degrees," the report said. The computers are also highly durable as they can withstand impacts comparable to two cars colliding at a speed of 50-60 km/h.

The computers use a domestic software and hardware platform. The product is aimed at strengthening Russia's technological sovereignty in the field of rugged electronics and is expected to help serve as a substitute for imported analogues. "We are currently working on scaling up production to bring prices down, making them competitive," the holding said.