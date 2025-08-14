Contract for engineering of two thermal power plants in Kazakhstan may be signed this year

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The Russian government, including the Finance Ministry, is currently working out the issue of organizing financing for construction of two combined heat and power plants (CHPP) in Kazakhstan and if all issues are resolved, the engineering contract will be signed this year, Inter RAO Executive Board Member Alexander Kiselev said at a conference call for investors after the company released IFRS reporting statements for the first half of this year.

"The issue of organizing financing is being explored at present at the level of the Finance Ministry and the Government of Russia. Provided that the decision is positive, execution of contracts for engineering of Semei CHPP and Ust-Kamenogorsk CHPP is expected in 2025," he said.

In April 2024, Russia and Kazakhstan signed an intergovernmental agreement to implement construction of three coal-fired combined heat and power plants in Kokshetau, Semei and Ust-Kamenogorsk. Construction work within the framework of the agreement is planned to start after completion of the agreement ratification procedure.