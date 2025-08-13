US Treasury permits transactions with Russia necessary for Alaska summit until August 20

WASHINGTON, August 13. /TASS/. The US Department of the Treasury has exempted financial transactions necessary for preparing and holding the meeting between presidents of the two countries in Alaska from sanctions against Russia until August 20, according to a document released by the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

This refers to transactions that are "ordinarily incident and necessary to the attendance at or support of meetings in the State of Alaska between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of the Russian Federation," according to the license. The document notes that the move does not authorize the unblocking or release of any property blocked or effectively immobilized as part of anti-Russia sanctions.

On August 8, US President Donald Trump announced that he hopes to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15. The date and venue were later confirmed by Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, who said that the Russian and US presidents will focus on discussing options for reaching a lasting settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. It will be the first in-person meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States since Trump returned to the White House in January 2025. The Kremlin expects that the two leaders will meet on Russian territory after their talks in Alaska, Ushakov added.