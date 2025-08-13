India prepares export support plan to cushion impact of US tariffs — paper

NEW DELHI, August 13. /TASS/. The Indian government plans to launch an export support program aimed at mitigating the effect of U.S. tariffs on Indian imports, the Hindu newspaper reported.

The Export Promotion Mission program is coordinated by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Finance Ministry and is to be operational as early as September.

"The Export Promotion Mission announced in the latest Budget is being tweaked now to provide more help to particular sectors that are likely to be hit by the [U.S.] tariffs," a senior government official told the paper. The program is budgeted for the current fiscal year.

Among the measures that have been developed to support Indian exports are preferential loans, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Under the program, the country will develop the global brand Brand India. It is also planned to create warehouse infrastructures abroad.

The program was developed in the wake of the announcement of additional trade duties by the United States, which will hit industries such as textile and chemicals, leather production and jewelry. Companies from these sectors, especially SMEs, have already started to feel serious pressure due to cancellations and loss of markets, the Hindu notes.

The US has imposed additional duties of 25% on India to punish it for the purchases of Russian oil. Along with an earlier 25% duty, the tariff now stands at 50%. This compares with 15%, 19% and 20% duties imposed on Turkey, Thailand and Vietnam.