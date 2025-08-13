Aquatic bioresources catch in Russia about 3.2 mln tons YTD — federal agency

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. The aquatic bioresources catch in Russia totals 3.194 mln metric tons from the start of 2025, the Federal Agency for Fisheries said.

"According to data of the sectoral monitoring system of the Federal Agency for Fisheries, all Russian users reeled in 3,194.4 thousand metric tons of aquatic bioresources," the agency said.

The catch totaled over 2.4 mln metric tons in the Far Eastern basin, 228,600 metric tons in the Northern basin, 52,700 metric tons in the Western basin, 29,100 metric tons in the Azov-Black Sea basin, and 49,900 metric tons in the Volga-Caspian basin.

The Russian fleet caught 334,500 metric tons of aquatic bioresources in exclusive economic zones of foreign countries, convention areas and the open part of the World Ocean, which is 10.3% higher than the like figure of the last year, the agency added.

The total fish catch stood at more than 4.9 mln metric tons in 2024. The catch expected to be at the level of five mln metric tons this year.