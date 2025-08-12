Russia may create gas turbines with capacity over 300 MW

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Russian energy companies may create gas turbine units with the capacity over 300 MW that have not been produced in the country earlier, department director at the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade Mikhail Kuznetsov said at the press conference dedicated to strategic tasks of the national fuel and energy sector.

"We face the whole package of tasks. These are the gas turbine units well known to everyone, and we will deal with them within the framework of federal project implementation with absolutely different capacity ranges. This is the 24 MW capacity, this is the 6-8 [MW capacity], this is the conversion of the 7 MW turbine to the marine configuration, this is the creation of 25 MW class mobile units and even the transition to the range above 300 MW. These are the turbines, the gas turbines, which we do not produce for the time being," Kuznetsov said.

The work is underway in parallel to organize service maintenance of gas turbines already installed in Russia, Kuznetsov noted. Plans are also in place to develop critical electric equipment, including high voltage generator switches and gas-insulated switchgear, he added.

Particular attention is paid in the project to creation of a test center for high voltage equipment, with a very few number of counterparts existing globally. This will enable Russia to perform the whole cycle of tests of internal power equipment developments, the official added.