MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Ukraine imported goods worth $38.8 bln in the first half of this year and the negative balance reached $18.3 bln at the same time, the Strana news outlet reported, citing data of the Ukrainian state customs service.

According to estimates of economists, this is the record high collapse of the trade balance and the deficit may reach as much as $36.6 bln. The gap between imports and exports totaled $29 bln as of the end of 2024. This figure covers the trade in goods and commodities only, while IMF forecasts the trade deficit of $46.5 bln with services included.

Main drivers of deficit growth are the rise in military procurement, termination of Russian gas transit, involuntary shift to imported coking coal and the dip in metals and agricultural products exports in consequence of problems with production and sales, experts said.