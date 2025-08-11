Russian stock indices speed up growth after Trump confirms his meeting with Putin

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices accelerated growth after statements by US President Donald Trump, who confirmed a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 15.

According to the trading data on the Moscow Exchange, as of 05:48 p.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index grew by 1.85%, to 2,978.66 points, the RTS index went up by 1.99%, to 1,177.82 points. By 05:58 p.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index accelerated growth to 2,990 points (+2.24%), the RTS index was 1,182.3 (+2.38%).

As of 06:36 p.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index was showing a slowdown in growth and was at 2,966.26 points (+1.42%), while the RTS index grew by 1.57%, to 1,172.92.