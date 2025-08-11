Companies not submitting 2.2 mln tons of coal to Russian Railways for carriage

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Companies did not submit 2.2 mln metric tons of coal for loading onto the network of Russian Railways under agreed nominations, the Russian rail operator said.

"According to data in the review of the Institute of Economy and Transport Development, export coal volumes not submitted for loading under agreed nominations amounted to 1.3 mln metric tons (0.9 mln metric tons with the eastbound destination), and 900,000 metric tons in the domestic traffic. The profitability of Russian solid fuel supplies remains at a low level, which is primarily related to the decline in global prices and to the high ruble rate," Russian Railways said.

Coal shipments in July dropped by 3.2% annually and totaled 25.3 mln metric tons, including 10 mln metric tons of eastbound exports (an increase by 13.4%). In total, Russian Railways carried 14.7 mln metric tons of coal for exports, down 0.5%.