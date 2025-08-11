Libya to set up committee for oil contracts audit

TUNIS, August 11. /TASS/. Head of the Libyan Presidential Council Mohamed al-Menfi made the decision on establishment of a committee to audit contracts in oil and electric power sectors, the Al Wasat news portal said, having the relevant document at its disposal.

According to its text, the committee is tasked with "legal, technical and financial due diligence of all the contracts made in these two sectors over the last five years and checking the extent to which the parties to the agreement abide by Libyan laws." The committee will assess the impact of these contracts and decisions on establishment of holding companies for public interests and national revenues, the document indicates. Furthermore, the committee is entrusted with "analyzing of budgets of the National Oil Corporation and the General Electricity Company" and checking their expenses in recent years

"No significant improvement of oil production figures is observed, while the power network continues experiencing difficulties, particularly during peak load time," the press service of the presidential council said.