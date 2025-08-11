EU already lost more than one trillion euro on anti-Russian sanctions — expert

ATHENS, August 11. /TASS/. The European Union has already lost more than one trillion euro from anti-Russian sanctions in the energy sphere, President of the Greek-Russian Club Dialogos Theodoros Ignatiadis told TASS.

"Europe is already losing: total losses from anti-Russian sanctions of the European Union against energy resources exceeded one trillion euro; these are data of the EU proper," Ignatiadis said. "European countries lost one trillion euro by reducing purchases of Russian energy resources and shifting to buying American liquefied natural gas. This amount will grow and it is not a matter of principle anymore whether it reaches 1.5 trillion euro or not. All these things have no practical significance because the European industry will merely die under the electricity price being four - five times higher than with the competitors - the US, China and Russia. Purchases of energy resources will start declining; energy generation and demand for it in the European Union will start falling," the expert noted.

"It is clear Europe is shooting itself in the foot, buying energy resources that are four times more expensive. The issue is not in how long it will be able to do that but the fact it decisively continues doing that is a suicide attempt. It is clear, we have already become accustomed to that during these three years," Ignatiadis added.