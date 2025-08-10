Restrictions lifted at Russian airports in Vladikavkaz, Grozny, Saratov

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft have been lifted at the airports of Vladikavkaz, Grozny, and Magas, the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) reported.

"Vladikavkaz (Beslan), Grozny (Severny), Magas: restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft have been lifted," the statement said.

Restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft have also been lifted at Saratov Airport, Rosaviatsiya reported. "Saratov (Gagarin): restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft have been lifted," the statement said.