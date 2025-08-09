Putin, Trump can bring economic relations between countries to new level — expert

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Economic relations between Russia and the United States may reach a qualitatively new level after the upcoming meeting of their Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, Yaroslav Lissovolik, a member of the Russian International Affairs Council, said.

"Official statements have already been made regarding the opportunities and prospects that may open up for the two countries after the settlement of geopolitical issues. And in this context, it can probably be interpreted as a certain degree of attitude and willingness to conduct a dialogue in this direction. I think we can expect that if key geopolitical agreements are reached, both sides can begin a substantive discussion of possible areas of restoration of economic cooperation fairly quickly, which may well go beyond what was even 6-7 years ago," the expert told TASS in an interview.

According to Lissovolik, discussion of possible areas of economic cooperation may include new areas.

"In principle, possible areas of cooperation have already been considered in recent months, including in industry, the space sector, and possibly the financial sector. In other words, it is obvious that there is a certain attitude and willingness to consider a fairly wide range of possible areas of cooperation. It all depends on how quickly and how firmly the basic agreements on geopolitical issues are approved," he concluded.