China to continue energy cooperation with all countries — Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, August 8. /TASS/. China will continue pursuing the reasonable policy and carry energy cooperation with all countries, including Russia, Official Spokesman of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Guo Jiakun said.

"China is carrying normal economic and energy cooperation with all countries of the world, including Russia – this is lawful and rightful," the spokesman said in the comment posted on the website of the Chinese Foreign Ministry. "We will continue taking reasonable measures to ensure energy security in accordance with interests of our country," Guo said.

In 2024, China purchased 108.47 mln metric tons of oil and 8.3 mln metric tons of liquefied natural gas from Russia. Deliveries over the Power of Siberia gas pipeline totaled about 31 bln cubic meters.