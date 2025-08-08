India to lose over $20 bln in two years if rejecting Russian oil — report

NEW DELHI, August 8. /TASS/. India’s expenses for buying energy resources will grow by $9 bln in the financial year (FY) of 2026 (from April 1 to March 31 - TASS) and by almost $12 bln in FY 2027 in case of rejection of Russian oil and will be a serious burden for the national economy, the State Bank of India said in its report.

"If India stopped oil imports from Russia during the rest of FY26, then India's fuel bill might increase by only $9 billion in FY26 and $11.7 billion in FY27," the State Bank of India said, cited by NDTV television. The bank also forecasts that the oil price may grow by at least 10% in such scenario.

The US introduced extra 25% duties for India in connection with its acquisition of Russian oil and oil products. Considering earlier decision made by Washington to set 25% tariffs on Indian goods, Indian exports to the US are now subject to 50% tariffs.