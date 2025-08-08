Gasoline prices in the green on SPIMEX over week — trading data

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Ai-95 premium gasoline prices gained 0.8% over the week on the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX) to 80,206 rubles ($1,002) per metric ton, according to trading data.

Ai-95 premium gasoline prices are growing for the fifth day in a row. Ai-92 regular gasoline prices moved up by 0.41% to 68,599 rubles ($857.4) per metric ton.

Jet fuel prices edged down by 0.17% to 70,473 rubles ($880.8) per metric ton. Summer grade diesel fuel dropped a little to 58,671 rubles ($733.4) per metric ton.

Prices of liquefied petroleum gases moved up by 1.6% to 18,043 rubles ($283.2) per metric ton. Furnace fuel prices lost 0.77% to 22,933 rubles ($286.7) per metric ton.