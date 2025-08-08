Indian PM Modi to hold emergency cabinet meeting to discuss US trade tariffs — TV

NEW DELHI, August 8. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will convene an emergency cabinet meeting on Friday to discuss an extra trade tariff imposed on the republic by the United States, India TV reported.

The Indian government is expected to formulate an action plan in the wake of the recent US move at a meeting to take place at 1:00 p.m. local time (7:30 a.m. GMT).

Earlier, the United States imposed an additional 25% tariff on India for its purchases of Russian oil, bringing the total taxes against the South Asian republic to 50%. The Indian Foreign Ministry criticized the measure as unjust.

India and the United States have been in talks on a major trade agreement since February when Modi visited Washington. Indian officials have repeatedly travelled to Washington to discuss a deal that would double the size of bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030. A US delegation is expected to arrive in New Delhi for a sixth round of talks on August 24.