Cote d'Ivoire to increase imports of steel, fertilizers, wheat from Russia — ambassador

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Cote d'Ivoire intends to increase purchases of Russian products, including steel, fertilizers and wheat, Russian ambassador to the republic, Alexey Saltykov, said in an interview with TASS on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of the country's independence.

"Despite the tense geopolitical situation of recent times, Cote d'Ivoire continues to purchase Russian-made products. And this means that the quality of Russian products satisfies the Ivorians, the Ivorian market," he said.

According to the diplomat, Russia supplies Cote d'Ivoire with steel products, wheat and fertilizers. "We have many goods that we can offer," he said.

Saltykov expressed regret over the absence of a trade agreement between the two countries, as well as an agreement on investment protection. However, according to him, the prospects for bilateral cooperation remain positive.

"I am optimistic, since there are contacts, there are visits, there is market research by both Russian and Ivorian operators," the ambassador said.

In recent years, trade turnover between Russia and Cote d'Ivoire has grown significantly – from about $130 million in 2022 to about $460 million in 2024. Cote d'Ivoire mainly imports oil products, fertilizers, metallurgical products and mechanical equipment from Russia, and exports cocoa, essential oils, plant extracts and mangoes to Russia.

Earlier, the Russian diplomat noted that in 2025, the volume of mutual trade could reach $500 million.