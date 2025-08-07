Upcoming Putin-Trump meeting to let Russia convey stance directly — envoy

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. The upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump will allow Russia to convey its position directly to the American leadership, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO and special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation Kirill Dmitriev said.

"Undoubtedly, the upcoming summit between the Russian and US leadership, planned for next week, may become an important historical event. It will be an opportunity for Russia to clearly convey its position to President Trump," the envoy said.

"We hope that this dialogue will continue even more actively, including in the economic sphere," he pointed out.

Dmitriev added that, thanks to the dialogue, it is possible to inform American partners that "the growth of the Russian economy has significantly surpassed the sluggishness currently occurring in the United Kingdom and the European Union." He added that Moscow can also explain how it is coping with various forms of pressure on its market and express its readiness for creative and constructive dialogue with Washington.

"Joint investments with US investors in projects such as those in the Arctic, rare earth metals, and infrastructure can be mutually beneficial for Russia and the US. We can also expand cooperation in technology companies and many others," Dmitriev said.

"As the dialogue bears fruit, it will be economic fruit. We discussed the fact that US companies lost more than $300 billion by leaving the Russian market. We see significant interest from American companies to return," he emphasized.

The envoy also noted that restoring the dialogue between Russia and the US will benefit Russian companies and American investors looking to enter the Russian market.